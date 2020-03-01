Μητσοτάκης: Θα επισκεφθώ τα χερσαία σύνορα του Έβρου την Τρίτη μαζί με τον πρόεδρο του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου Σαρλ Μισέλ

Ο πρωθυπουργός Κ. Μητσοτάκης έκανε τις εξής αναρτήσεις στο Twitter:

«Our national security council has taken the decision to increase the level of deterrence at our borders to the maximum. As of now we will not be accepting any new asylum applications for 1 month. We are invoking article 78.3 of the TFEU to ensure full European support».

2. «The borders of Greece are the external borders of Europe. We will protect them. I will be visiting the #Evros land border with Turkey along with Charles Michel @eucopresident on Tuesday. Once more, do not attempt to enter Greece illegally - you will be turned back»

The borders of Greece are the external borders of Europe. We will protect them. I will be visiting the #Evros land border with Turkey along with Charles Michel @eucopresident on Tuesday.

Once more, do not attempt to enter Greece illegally - you will be turned back.

🇬🇷🇪🇺 — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) March 1, 2020

Ακολουθεί ανεπίσημη μετάφραση:

1. "Το Κυβερνητικό Συμβούλιο Εθνικής Ασφαλείας αποφάσισε να αυξήσει στο μέγιστο το επίπεδο αποτροπής στα σύνορά μας. Ξεκινώντας από τώρα, δεν θα δεχόμαστε νέες αιτήσεις ασύλου για ένα μήνα. Επικαλούμαστε το άρθρο 78.3 της Συνθήκης για την ΕΕ για να εξασφαλίσουμε πλήρη ευρωπαϊκή στήριξη"

2. "Τα σύνορα της Ελλάδας είναι τα εξωτερικά σύνορα της Ευρώπης. Θα τα προστατεύσουμε. Θα επισκεφθώ τα χερσαία σύνορα του Έβρου μαζί με τον Πρόεδρο του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου Charles Michel την Τρίτη. Επαναλαμβάνω: μην επιχειρήσετε να εισέλθετε παράνομα στην Ελλάδα - θα γυρίσετε πίσω".