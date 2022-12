I’ve held a meeting of the Staff today. Commanders' reports, analysis of the situation in specific directions.First of all, regarding the Donetsk region, Bakhmut districts and other hottest spots. A very fierce confrontation is ongoing there, every meter counts. I thank all our guys who destroy the enemy right there – every day, every night, every hour.Of course, due attention was paid to the Luhansk region and Kharkiv region at the Staff’s meeting, there were reports on the situation in general and on the borders.Energy sector is a permanent item on our agenda – both at the Staff and government levels. I’ve also held a meeting on the stabilization of the energy system and the protection of our power plants. We are constantly increasing the generation and supply of electricity – we are adding more volume almost every day.Glory to all who work for the victory!Glory to each of our warriors – to all those who obtain life for Ukraine!