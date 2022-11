Today was a long and hard day. And now, in the evening, it seems that the events of the morning happened at least yesterday or the day before yesterday…And the day is not over yet… There is also a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the new wave of Russian missile terror. We are monitoring statements, working with partners, and defending Ukrainian interests.Of course, one of the main issues at the Security Council meeting is the situation in Poland, the clarification of all the circumstances of how Russian aggression crossed the Polish border.The Ukrainian position is very transparent: we strive to establish all the details, every fact. That is why we need our specialists to join the work of the international investigation and to get access to all the data available to our partners and the site of the explosion.All our information is in full access, we have been giving it to our partners since the night, from those first hours when the world began to find out what happened.I spoke with President Duda last night and expressed my condolences to him – Russian aggression took the lives of two Polish citizens. And I want all of us to honor the memory of all those whose lives were taken by this Russian war with a minute of silence.