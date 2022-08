The word "HIMARS" has become almost synonymous with the word "justice" for our country, and the Ukrainian defense forces will do everything to ensure that the occupiers experience more and more painful losses every week thanks to these very effective systems.Yes, indeed, we still cannot completely break the advantage of the Russian army in artillery and in manpower, and this is very tangible in the battles, especially in Donbas – Pisky, Avdiivka, other directions. It's just hell there. It can't even be described in words…And every Ukrainian must always be grateful to our warriors who defend Ukrainian positions there despite the terrorists' significant fire superiority. But every day our diplomats and all other representatives of our state do everything possible and everything impossible to get the weapons that will ultimately help Ukraine stop this horde and to convince everyone who still has doubts about the supplies.