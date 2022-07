The occupiers' attack on Olenivka is a deliberate war crime by the Russians, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war. More than fifty dead…Every occupier, who abuses Ukrainians, who tortures and kills, should know that there will be punishment for this. If some of the Russian killers hope that they will not be brought to justice, that they will hide somewhere, let them know: they will be held accountable in any case. Geography, time, borders and walls will not stop a just retribution.There should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a terrorist state.Russia has proven with numerous terrorist attacks that it is the biggest source of terrorism in today's world.It's a fact.Eternal glory to all who destroy the occupiers!