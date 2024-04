Masked #Nazis attacked an #antifascist event in #Gubbängen (Stockholm) organised by #Sweden’s Left Party, Greens & anti-racist magazine Expo.#Farright attackers kicked, punched & pepper-sprayed attendees & threw smoke bombs.

Several ppl are in hospital

