🚁𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐧🚁On February 23, 2024, at 12:10 a.m., our aviation unit was called to assist our deputies in locating a missing and endangered elderly adult with dementia in Brandon.When aviation arrived on the scene, the man had been missing for around five hours, but our team jumped into action and, with their eyes in the sky, quickly located the male lying in the middle of railroad tracks in distress.Patrol deputies were guided to his location, and he was transferred to the hospital with minor injuries."This incident underscores the importance of collaboration and the dedication of our teamHCSO deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister, "Thank you to everyone involved for your tireless efforts in keeping our community safe and for making sure this man returned to his family."