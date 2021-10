New @CDCMMWR finds 2 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 93% effective at preventing #COVID19 hospitalization among 12–18-year-olds. These findings show how important vaccination is to protect U.S. adolescents against severe COVID-19. Full report: https://t.co/tyHA0BVlil. pic.twitter.com/qsoOqQteW0