[#Navgreek] ⚓🇬🇷 Thanks to favorable winds, the blocks manufactured at Salamis Shipyards of the #FDI Formion, intended for the @NavyGR , have arrived early at the Lorient shipyard!

The blocks will be layed in the dry dock next to FDI Nearchos. pic.twitter.com/1NMGiA4jjI