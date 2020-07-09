ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
Σήμερα γιορτάζουν: Παγκράτιος, Παγκρατία

Μαγεία στον ουρανό: Έτσι είδαν στη Γη τον νέο κομήτη NEOWISE

Πότε είναι καλύτερα ορατός - Γιατί «ψήθηκε» το εξωτερικό του - Δείτε τις φωτογραφίες και τα βίντεο

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
9:29
09/07/2020
Μαγεία στον ουρανό: Έτσι είδαν στη Γη τον νέο κομήτη NEOWISE
Ολοένα και περισσότερο πλησιάζει τη Γη ένας νέος κομήτης, ο C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE), ο οποίος προέρχεται από τα πιο μακρινά μέρη του ηλιακού συστήματός μας.

Ο κομήτης δεν αποτελεί κίνδυνο, καθώς θα περάσει σε ασφαλή απόσταση έως 103 εκατομμυρίων χιλιομέτρων, όταν αναμένεται να κάνει το κοντινότερο πέρασμά του από τον πλανήτη μας στις 22 Ιουλίου.

Ο διαμέτρου πέντε χιλιομέτρων κομήτης πέρασε στις 3 Ιουλίου το περιήλιό του, επιβιώνοντας από το κοντινό πέρασμά του από τον Ήλιο και, καθώς επιστρέφει στις εσχατιές του ηλιακού συστήματος, η πορεία του θα διασταυρωθεί με εκείνη της Γης.

Σύμφωνα με το Εργαστήριο Αεριώθησης (JPL) της Αμερικανικής Διαστημικής Υπηρεσίας, το πολύ κοντινό πλησίασμα στον Ήλιο σε απόσταση 44 εκατ. χλμ., είχε ως συνέπεια να «ψηθούν» τα εξωτερικά στρώματα του κομήτη και έτσι αέρια και σκόνη εκτινάχθηκαν από την παγωμένη επιφάνειά του, δημιουργώντας μία μεγάλη ουρά.

Σε όλον τον κόσμο, επαγγελματίες και ερασιτέχνες αστρονόμοι σπεύδουν να παρατηρήσουν τον κομήτη, πριν χαθεί στα βάθη του διαστήματος. Οι αστροναύτες στον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό, οι οποίοι βρίσκονται σε πλεονεκτική θέση ψηλά στην ατμόσφαιρα, κατάφεραν ήδη να τον φωτογραφήσουν.

Ο κομήτης, ο οποίος ανακαλύφθηκε φέτος τον Μάρτιο από το υπέρυθρο δορυφορικό τηλεσκόπιο NEOWISE (Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) της NASA, θα είναι έως τις 11 Ιουλίου ορατός ακόμη και με γυμνό μάτι στον σκοτεινό και καθαρό πολύ πρωινό ουρανό (περίπου μία ώρα πριν την ανατολή του Ήλιου), ενώ στη συνέχεια και έως τα μέσα Αυγούστου θα είναι ορατός πιο νωρίς τα βράδια, σύμφωνα με το ΑΜΠΕ.

Σύμφωνα με μετρήσεις Ελλήνων ερασιτεχνών αστρονόμων, το φαινόμενο μέγεθός του πιθανώς να είναι αρκετά φωτεινό για να τον κάνει ορατό δια γυμνού οφθαλμού και από τη χώρα μας. Σήμερα, ο κομήτης βρίσκεται στον αστερισμό του Ηνίοχου και σε λίγες ημέρες θα είναι πιο εύκολο να τον δει κανείς περίπου στις 5:30 στον βορειοανατολικό ουρανό και πριν δυναμώσει το λυκαυγές.

 

 

