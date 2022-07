The Armed Forces of our state managed to inflict significant logistical losses on the invaders. It is increasingly difficult for the Russian army to hold positions on the captured territory. Step by step, we advance, disrupt supplies for the occupiers, identify and neutralize collaborators. The prospect is obvious: the Ukrainian flag will be in all our cities and villages. The only question is time. And while this time lasts, do not forget to provide information and emotional support to our people in the occupied areas.And one more important news regarding the Security Service of Ukraine. Personnel audit of the Service is taking place. The issue of dismissal of 28 officials is being considered. Different levels, different directions. But the grounds are similar – unsatisfactory job performance.