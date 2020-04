ΜΚΟ επικρίνουν το κλείσιμο των ιταλικών λιμανιών για μετανάστες εν μέσω πανδημίας

❗️BREAKING

The #ALANKURDI rescued another 82 people from a drifting wooden boat, among them one pregnant woman.

The supply vessel “ASSO VENTINOVE” denied for hours to take the people on board.

We are now taking care of 150 rescued people. pic.twitter.com/Am9gA7KyF5

— sea-eye (@seaeyeorg) April 6, 2020