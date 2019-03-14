ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
9:37
14/03/2019
Έτσι δείχνει η τρικυμία όταν είσαι πάνω σε πολεμικό πλοίο
Μεγάλα προβλήματα έχει προκαλέσει στη Βρετανία η κακοκαιρία Γκάρεθ, με δυσκολίες στις μετακινήσεις, θυελλώδεις ανέμους και σφοδρές βροχοπτώσεις σε όλη τη χώρα.

Η Μετεωρολογική Υπηρεσία της χώρας εξέδωσε συναγερμό για τους ισχυρούς ανέμους στη Βόρεια Ιρλανδία, την Ουαλία, μέρος της Αγγλίας και τη δυτική ακτή της Σκοτίας.

Αντιμέτωπη με τα καιρικά φαινόμενα βρέθηκε και η φρεγάτα Sutherland, η οποία έδωσε μάχη με τα κύματα. Και, ως πολεμικό πλοίο, βγήκε νικήτρια, χαρίζοντας ωστόσο μερικές πολύ ωραίες εικόνες της άγριας φύσης.

