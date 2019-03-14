Έτσι δείχνει η τρικυμία όταν είσαι πάνω σε πολεμικό πλοίο

Μεγάλα προβλήματα έχει προκαλέσει στη Βρετανία η κακοκαιρία Γκάρεθ, με δυσκολίες στις μετακινήσεις, θυελλώδεις ανέμους και σφοδρές βροχοπτώσεις σε όλη τη χώρα.

Η Μετεωρολογική Υπηρεσία της χώρας εξέδωσε συναγερμό για τους ισχυρούς ανέμους στη Βόρεια Ιρλανδία, την Ουαλία, μέρος της Αγγλίας και τη δυτική ακτή της Σκοτίας.

Αντιμέτωπη με τα καιρικά φαινόμενα βρέθηκε και η φρεγάτα Sutherland, η οποία έδωσε μάχη με τα κύματα. Και, ως πολεμικό πλοίο, βγήκε νικήτρια, χαρίζοντας ωστόσο μερικές πολύ ωραίες εικόνες της άγριας φύσης.

Last week we had #StormFreya and today we dealt with a little inclement weather thanks to #StormGareth. Perhaps we may need to change our nickname from the #FightingClan to the #StormChaser #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/NJJVIE9HUs — HMS SUTHERLAND (@HMSSutherland) 12 March 2019

Let's see what #StormGareth has to offer us today!!!

We call this weather in the @RoyalNavy 'slightly lumpy'.#FightingClanAtSea pic.twitter.com/R5KZygEpVm — HMS SUTHERLAND (@HMSSutherland) 12 March 2019