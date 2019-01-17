ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
Μεγάλη φωτιά στο Πανεπιστήμιο της Λυών στη Γαλλία

Πληροφορίες για έναν τραυματία

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
12:16
17/01/2019
Μεγάλη φωτιά στο Πανεπιστήμιο της Λυών στη Γαλλία
Μεγάλη φωτιά μαίνεται στην οροφή του Πανεπιστημίου στην πόλη Λυών της Γαλλίας, και στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις, όπως μεταδίδει το Reuters.

Σύμφωνα με την Αστυνομία και πηγές του Πανεπιστημίου, ήταν σε εξέλιξη εργασίες στην ταράτσα του κτιρίου, όπου εξερράγη μία φιάλη αερίου, από την οποία ξεκίνησε η φωτιά.

Οι μέχρι στιγμής πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για έναν τραυματία.

