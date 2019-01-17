Μεγάλη φωτιά στο Πανεπιστήμιο της Λυών στη Γαλλία

Μεγάλη φωτιά μαίνεται στην οροφή του Πανεπιστημίου στην πόλη Λυών της Γαλλίας, και στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις, όπως μεταδίδει το Reuters.

Σύμφωνα με την Αστυνομία και πηγές του Πανεπιστημίου, ήταν σε εξέλιξη εργασίες στην ταράτσα του κτιρίου, όπου εξερράγη μία φιάλη αερίου, από την οποία ξεκίνησε η φωτιά.

Massive blast at Lyon’s university campus in France this morning. Authorities now say the situation is under control but the fire “might take the whole day” to take down. #Lyon https://t.co/6wWVWULn6L

