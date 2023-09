Retweet to vote for 🇬🇷 Miltiadis Tentoglou!



🥇 World long jump champion

🥇 European indoor champion

🏆 European Team Championships winner

📊 World ranking (as of 19 September) – 1



Voting closes on 2 October!#GoldenTracks pic.twitter.com/SaHxuHKl6I