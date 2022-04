In this war we stay united. ADVENGERS, in collaboration with a Ukrainian artist, designed and released a series of collectible NFTs, entitled “The Face of Solidarity” to raise money for Ukraine. The NFTs depict women experiencing the horror of war and expressing emotions such as anger and sadness. The protagonists wear clothes and accessories inspired by traditional Ukrainian costumes. Discover them here: https://opensea.io/collection/face-of-solidarity#advengers #OpenSeaNFT