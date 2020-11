Τουλάχιστον οκτώ νεκροί από ρίψη ρουκετών σε κατοικημένες περιοχές στην Καμπούλ

#BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨

Home made rocker launcher loaded on a tempo/mini truck carried to #Kabul.

23 rockets fired out of it and leading to death of 8 and about 20 injured.

1 didn't fired.

Lot cars, shops and other properties damage...

This is all new way of Terror attack.👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/vCSWnxbVtz

— Research Wing (@ResearchWing) November 21, 2020