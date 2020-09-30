Συναγερμός στο Παρίσι, ακούστηκε ήχος μεγάλης έκρηξης

Ήχος που μοιάζει να προέρχεται από μεγάλη έκρηξη ακούστηκε στο Παρίσι και τα προάστιά του πριν λίγο, σύμφωνα με το Reuters.

Μάλιστα ακούστηκε ως το Ρολάν Γκαρός.

Explosion in Paris heard from games at Rolland Garros pic.twitter.com/3eVhSLrXQQ

— . (@wiIffff) September 30, 2020