Συναγερμός στο Παρίσι, ακούστηκε ήχος μεγάλης έκρηξης

Ήχος που μοιάζει να προέρχεται από μεγάλη έκρηξη ακούστηκε στο Παρίσι και τα προάστιά του πριν λίγο, σύμφωνα με το Reuters.
Μάλιστα ακούστηκε ως το Ρολάν Γκαρός.
Explosion in Paris heard from games at Rolland Garros pic.twitter.com/3eVhSLrXQQ
— . (@wiIffff) September 30, 2020
It was a supersonic jet flight
The cause was a sonic boom after a plane through the sound barrier, French cops confirmed.
A spokesman said: \"A very important noise was heard in Paris and in the Paris region.
\"There is no explosion, it is about a fighter plane which crossed the sound barrier. Don\'t clutter up the emergency lines!\"