Κορονοϊός: Η Μις Αγγλία επιστρέφει στη δουλειά της ως γιατρός γιατί θέλει να βοηθήσει

View this post on Instagram

It's heart breaking to be away from you on mother's Day and that too worrying about when we will be home as a family again together. But we are grateful that we are safe, fed and watered. Choli @riakashyapofficial Brocade trouser @kholbyroohi Shoes @aftershock_london Saree : my mum's from 25 years ago. @missenglandnews #quarantine #missenglandstuckinindia My mum's outfit by @kholbyroohi