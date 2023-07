As the #wildfires danger in #Attica🇬🇷 is expected to remain very high, we are mobilising additional #rescEU🇪🇺 firefighting air capacities.



One canadair from 🇭🇷 and two air tractors from 🇨🇾 are about to arrive to 🇬🇷 any time now.



Additional ground👨‍🚒 also to come from 🇷🇴 and 🇧🇬. pic.twitter.com/5AqD66w2AR