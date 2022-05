I lost my groove in my 40s, but thankfully I found it again in my 50s! Good nutrition, strength training and taking good care of myself are just some of the changes I’ve made which have given me my confidence back! I feel healthier and more beautiful than ever! Investing in myself has helped not only me but those around me too. It’s been hands down one of my best decisions! I’m on a mission to help you too! #transformation #glowup #fitover50 #selfcare #womenwholift