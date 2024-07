5 civilians were killed in 2 towns in free #Donetsk region today.#Russia's shelling killed two + injured 10 in #Myrnohrad, which was badly hit for the 2nd successive day. One strike landed next to a bus stop.



In #Kostyantynivka 3 more died and 3 wounded in separate strikes. pic.twitter.com/WsrFiuDuAN