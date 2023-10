Replying to @JERRYE TSA PreCheck **Step 1:** Check Your Eligibility Ensure you’re a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident. **Step 2:** Prepare Necessary Information Gather your necessary documentation such as proof of citizenship (passport), ID, and any other necessary documents. **Step 3:** Apply Online Complete the online application at the [TSA PreCheck Application Website](https://universalenroll.dhs.gov/). **Step 4:** Pay the Fee The application fee is currently $85 for a 5-year membership. **Step 5:** Schedule an Appointment Once your online application is received, schedule an appointment at a [TSA PreCheck Enrollment Center](https://universalenroll.dhs.gov/locator) for the in-person background check and fingerprinting. **Step 6:** Attend Your Appointment At your appointment, bring your ID and proof of citizenship. **Step 7:** Wait for Approval You should receive a written notification in the mail within 2-3 weeks post appointment. **Step 8:** Receive Known Traveler Number (KTN) Global Entry **Step 1:** Check Your Eligibility Ensure you’re a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident, or a citizen of a participating country. **Step 2:** Prepare Necessary Information Gather your necessary documentation such as proof of citizenship (passport), ID, and any other necessary documents. **Step 3:** Apply Online Complete the online application at the [Global Entry Program Website](https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry). **Step 4:** Pay the Fee The application fee is currently $100 for a 5-year membership. **Step 5:** Wait for Conditional Approval Wait for your application to be reviewed. If conditionally approved, you’ll be notified to schedule an interview. **Step 6:** Schedule an Interview or use the EoA program after an international trip. Once you receive notification, schedule an interview at a [Global Entry Enrollment Center](https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry/enrollment-centers). **Step 7:** Attend Your Interview At your interview, bring your ID, proof of citizenship, and a printed copy of your interview confirmation. **Step 8:** Wait for Approval If you pass the interview, you’ll be accepted into the Global Entry program. **Step 9:** Receive Known Traveler Number (KTN) Remember, both TSA PreCheck and Global Entry require a background check and you may be denied for certain criminal offenses or violations of transportation security regulations. #traveltip #globalentry #tsaprecheck