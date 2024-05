Today was a great day at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece! 🇬🇷 I was super impressed with the wheelchair accessibility, especially with it being such a historic site. If you’ll be in Athens, this should definitely be a must-do! [We’re in Greece this week for the 6th annual Curb Free Group Trip, and this trip is in collaboration with @Wheel the World] ♿️ #acropolis #acropolisofathens #athensgreece #wheelchairtravel #wheelchairtrip #accessibletravel #wheelchair #wheelchairlife #wheelchairuser