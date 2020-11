Συναγερμός στη Γεωργία για ομηρεία σε γραφείο

Georgia: Unidentified men allegedly broke into the building of a microfinance organization in Tbilisi with weapons and took at least 10 people hostage, local media reported. It is said the building was cordoned off, a special operation could be underway. pic.twitter.com/RyVRdRVKEP https://t.co/fUknQ5oLuv

— Lost In Transit... WASH YOUR HANDS (@themistella) November 20, 2020