Πρόσθεσε το Newsbeast στις προτεινόμενες πηγές σου στη Google

Ευθεία σύνδεση της εκλογικής ήττας των Ρεπουμπλικανών στις ενδιάμεσες εκλογές των ΗΠΑ με τον πόλεμο κατά του Ιράν έκανε ο Αμερικανός αντιπρόεδρος Τζέι Ντι Βανς, ασκώντας παράλληλα ανοιχτή κριτική στη στρατηγική της κυβέρνησης του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.

Με εκτενή ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Χ, ο Βανς υποστήριξε ότι η στρατιωτική σύγκρουση αποτέλεσε τον βασικό λόγο για την ήττα του Ρεπουμπλικανικού Κόμματος, τονίζοντας ότι οποιαδήποτε ειλικρινής συζήτηση για την επόμενη ημέρα πρέπει να ξεκινήσει από την αναγνώριση αυτής της πραγματικότητας.

«Ο πραγματικός λόγος που χάσαμε είναι προφανής σχεδόν σε όλους. Ο λόγος που χάσαμε είναι ο πόλεμος. Το είπε και ο ίδιος ο πρόεδρος χθες το βράδυ», έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά ο Αμερικανός αντιπρόεδρος.

Το πολιτικό κόστος του πολέμου με το Ιράν

Ο Τζέι Ντι Βανς αναφέρθηκε ειδικότερα στις συνέπειες που είχε η πολεμική σύγκρουση για το Ρεπουμπλικανικό Κόμμα, υποστηρίζοντας ότι όσοι θεωρούν πως η στρατιωτική εμπλοκή άξιζε το πολιτικό τίμημα θα πρέπει να τοποθετηθούν ξεκάθαρα.

«Αν κάποιος πιστεύει ότι άξιζε να χαθεί η Γερουσία για τα επόμενα έξι χρόνια, ας το υποστηρίξει ευθέως. Είτε συμφωνεί κανείς είτε διαφωνεί, αυτό τουλάχιστον είναι ειλικρινές», ανέφερε στην ανάρτησή του.

Ο αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ επέμεινε ότι δεν μπορεί να γίνει ουσιαστική συζήτηση για τη μελλοντική πορεία των Ρεπουμπλικανών χωρίς να εξεταστούν πρώτα οι αιτίες της εκλογικής τους αποτυχίας.

«Όλοι γνωρίζουν γιατί χάσαμε και κάθε ειλικρινής συζήτηση για το πού πηγαίνουμε από εδώ και πέρα πρέπει να ξεκινήσει από αυτό», σημείωσε.

Το μήνυμα στους απογοητευμένους ψηφοφόρους των Ρεπουμπλικανών

Κλείνοντας την παρέμβασή του, ο Τζέι Ντι Βανς εμφανίστηκε αισιόδοξος για το μέλλον των ΗΠΑ, απευθύνοντας παράλληλα μήνυμα στους ψηφοφόρους του Ρεπουμπλικανικού Κόμματος που αισθάνονται δικαιωμένοι από την εκλογική ήττα.

«Σε όσους είναι εξοργισμένοι και θέλουν να πουν “σας τα λέγαμε”, έχετε δίκιο, μας τα λέγατε», παραδέχθηκε.

Ο Αμερικανός αντιπρόεδρος κάλεσε, ωστόσο, τους δυσαρεστημένους ψηφοφόρους να μετατρέψουν την απογοήτευσή τους σε πολιτική δράση, στηρίζοντας την εκλογή Ρεπουμπλικανών που συμμερίζονται τις απόψεις και τις πολιτικές τους θέσεις.

Η παρέμβαση του Βανς έρχεται μετά τη μεγάλη εκλογική ανατροπή στις ΗΠΑ, καθώς οι Δημοκρατικοί εξασφάλισαν τον έλεγχο τόσο της Γερουσίας όσο και της Βουλής των Αντιπροσώπων, στερώντας από τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ την κοινοβουλευτική πλειοψηφία για το υπόλοιπο της θητείας του.