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Τον ισχυρισμό ότι ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ εξετάζει το ενδεχόμενο για πυρηνικό πλήγμα στο ιρανικό όρος Πίκαξ (Pickaxe) διατύπωσε ο δημοσιογράφος Τάκερ Κάρλσον μέσω ανάρτησής του στην πλατφόρμα X.

Σύμφωνα με όσα υποστηρίζει ο Αμερικανός δημοσιογράφος και αναλυτής, ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ δέχεται ισχυρές πιέσεις από τον πρωθυπουργό του Ισραήλ, Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου, αμέσως μετά τα αποτελέσματα των ενδιάμεσων εκλογών.

Ο Κάρλσον συνδέει τις εξελίξεις με την πολιτική κατάσταση στο Ισραήλ, σημειώνοντας αναλυτικά:

«Ο Νετανιάχου βρίσκεται σε αδιέξοδο και σε κατάσταση απόγνωσης. Μετά τα εκλογικά αποτελέσματα της περασμένης εβδομάδας, αδυνατεί να σχηματίσει κυβέρνηση, εκτός εάν ο Τραμπ παρέμβει άμεσα στην ισραηλινή πολιτική σκηνή και μεσολαβήσει για μια συμφωνία με άλλα κόμματα, η οποία θα εξασφαλίσει στον Νετανιάχου 61 έδρες στην Κνεσέτ.

Διαφορετικά, χάνει τη θέση του πρωθυπουργού και οδεύει προς την απαξίωση, τις δικαστικές έρευνες, ίσως ακόμη και τη φυλακή. Ο Νετανιάχου οφείλει να παραμείνει κοντά στον Τραμπ. Έχει ανάγκη αυτόν τον πόλεμο. Για τον σκοπό αυτό, έχει ασκήσει τη μέγιστη δυνατή πίεση στους στενότερους συμμάχους του εντός της κυβέρνησης, συμπεριλαμβανομένων του υπουργού Άμυνας Πιτ Χέγκσεθ και του διοικητή της CENTCOM, Μπραντ Κούπερ».

Ο Τάκερ Κάρλσον στο πλευρό του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, σε παλαιότερη κοινή τους εμφάνιση, την περίοδο που ο δημοσιογράφος στήριζε ανοιχτά τον Αμερικανό πρόεδρο

Το χρονοδιάγραμμα των αποφάσεων και ο ρόλος των συμβούλων

Όσον αφορά τις προθεσμίες και τα πρόσωπα που επηρεάζουν τις αποφάσεις στον Λευκό Οίκο, ο Τάκερ Κάρλσον προσδιορίζει συγκεκριμένο χρονικό ορίζοντα για τις προθέσεις του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ:

«Όσοι παρακολουθούν στενά τις εξελίξεις αναφέρουν ότι ο Τραμπ είναι πιθανό να αποφασίσει, έως το επόμενο Σαββατοκύριακο, αν θα χρησιμοποιήσει ή όχι πυρηνικά όπλα. Πρόκειται για τις 7 Νοεμβρίου, δηλαδή σε έξι ημέρες από σήμερα. Προς τιμήν του, ο ίδιος διστάζει. Αυτή τη στιγμή, ο Τραμπ ακούει τον αντιπρόεδρό του, Τζέι Ντι Βανς, καθώς και τον απεσταλμένο και φίλο του, Στιβ Γουίτκοφ – οι οποίοι υποστηρίζουν ότι είναι δυνατή η επίτευξη συμφωνίας με το Ιράν».

Παρά τους ισχυρισμούς του δημοσιογράφου, οι αναφορές αυτές παραμένουν ανεπιβεβαίωτες από επίσημες πηγές. Ο Αμερικανός υπουργός Εξωτερικών Μάρκο Ρούμπιο δήλωσε πως δεν έχει ληφθεί καμία απόφαση για νέα πλήγματα, ενώ ο ίδιος ο πρόεδρος σε προεκλογική του ομιλία είχε κάνει λόγο για «συντριπτικό πλήγμα». Παράλληλα, παραμένει ανοιχτό το ενδεχόμενο διπλωματικών επαφών με τη μεσολάβηση του Κατάρ.