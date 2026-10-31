Επεισόδια σημειώθηκαν το βράδυ του Σαββάτου στη Φρανκφούρτη και το Αμβούργο, μετά τις διαδηλώσεις της νεολαίας που διοργάνωσε η πρωτοβουλία «Gen Z regelt» σε περισσότερες από 30 γερμανικές πόλεις. Οι κινητοποιήσεις είχαν ως βασικά αιτήματα την ενίσχυση της εκπαίδευσης, την αντιμετώπιση της ακρίβειας και την αντίθεση στην υποχρεωτική στρατιωτική θητεία.

Στη Φρανκφούρτη, ομάδες ατόμων έσπασαν βιτρίνες και λεηλάτησαν καταστήματα στην εμπορική οδό Zeil, ενώ στο στόχαστρο βρέθηκε και κατάστημα όπλων. Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, εναντίον των δυνάμεων ασφαλείας εκτοξεύτηκαν πέτρες, μπουκάλια και βόμβες μολότοφ. Περισσότεροι από 1.000 αστυνομικοί κινητοποιήθηκαν, ενώ αναφέρθηκαν πάνω από 30 προσωρινές προσαγωγές.

🇩🇪 Thousands of protesters clashed with police across 34 cities in #Germany including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich, as part of a wider wave of Gen Z-led activism sweeping #Europe. Organized by Gen Z regelt – "Gen Z takes charge," demanding greater economic and social opportunities. better education, lower living costs and an end to compulsory military service. Years of neglect, poor policies and focus on external issues rather than critical matters at home is pushing #Europe over the brink. #StudentProtests #GenZregelt — Shafek Koreshe (@shafeKoreshe) November 1, 2026

Στο Αμβούργο, διαδηλωτές έστησαν φλεγόμενα οδοφράγματα και επιτέθηκαν σε αστυνομικούς με πέτρες, μπουκάλια και πυροτεχνήματα. Περίπου 120 άτομα τέθηκαν προσωρινά υπό κράτηση, ενώ στην επιχείρηση συμμετείχαν περίπου 1.300 αστυνομικοί.

Germany: Clashes broke out at the end of a youth protest in Hamburg when masked participants built and set fire to barricades and threw firecrackers and stones at police, who responded with pepper spray and water cannons. The march was part of the nationwide “Gen Z regelt” protests in more than 30 German cities against military conscription, and for more education funding, action on living costs and climate measures. https://t.co/slU7NwOVTl — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 31, 2026

Οι διοργανωτές της «Gen Z regelt» αποστασιοποιήθηκαν από τα επεισόδια, επισημαίνοντας ότι οι βίαιες ενέργειες δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν τις ειρηνικές διεκδικήσεις των νέων.

Scuffles broke out in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Berlin on October 31 at the end of largely peaceful Gen Z-led marches demanding better education funding and lower living costs. Police reported more than 200 arrests nationwide after groups erected barricades, threw projectiles and looted stores in some cities — TRT World (@trtworld) November 1, 2026

Οι περισσότερες συγκεντρώσεις στη Γερμανία είχαν ολοκληρωθεί χωρίς σοβαρά προβλήματα, πριν η κατάσταση κλιμακωθεί σε ορισμένες πόλεις μετά τη δύση του ηλίου.