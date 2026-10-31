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Επεισόδια σημειώθηκαν το βράδυ του Σαββάτου στη Φρανκφούρτη και το Αμβούργο, μετά τις διαδηλώσεις της νεολαίας που διοργάνωσε η πρωτοβουλία «Gen Z regelt» σε περισσότερες από 30 γερμανικές πόλεις. Οι κινητοποιήσεις είχαν ως βασικά αιτήματα την ενίσχυση της εκπαίδευσης, την αντιμετώπιση της ακρίβειας και την αντίθεση στην υποχρεωτική στρατιωτική θητεία.

Στη Φρανκφούρτη, ομάδες ατόμων έσπασαν βιτρίνες και λεηλάτησαν καταστήματα στην εμπορική οδό Zeil, ενώ στο στόχαστρο βρέθηκε και κατάστημα όπλων. Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, εναντίον των δυνάμεων ασφαλείας εκτοξεύτηκαν πέτρες, μπουκάλια και βόμβες μολότοφ. Περισσότεροι από 1.000 αστυνομικοί κινητοποιήθηκαν, ενώ αναφέρθηκαν πάνω από 30 προσωρινές προσαγωγές.

Στο Αμβούργο, διαδηλωτές έστησαν φλεγόμενα οδοφράγματα και επιτέθηκαν σε αστυνομικούς με πέτρες, μπουκάλια και πυροτεχνήματα. Περίπου 120 άτομα τέθηκαν προσωρινά υπό κράτηση, ενώ στην επιχείρηση συμμετείχαν περίπου 1.300 αστυνομικοί.

Οι διοργανωτές της «Gen Z regelt» αποστασιοποιήθηκαν από τα επεισόδια, επισημαίνοντας ότι οι βίαιες ενέργειες δεν αντιπροσωπεύουν τις ειρηνικές διεκδικήσεις των νέων.

Οι περισσότερες συγκεντρώσεις στη Γερμανία είχαν ολοκληρωθεί χωρίς σοβαρά προβλήματα, πριν η κατάσταση κλιμακωθεί σε ορισμένες πόλεις μετά τη δύση του ηλίου.