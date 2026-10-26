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Αεροπορικά πλήγματα στη νότια Συρία εξαπέλυσε η Ιορδανία, ανακοινώνοντας ότι στόχευσε «κρησφύγετα τρομοκρατών» που συνδέονται με την επίθεση της Παρασκευής σε ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία στο χωριό Χαμούντ.

Στην επίθεση στην εκκλησία σκοτώθηκαν εννέα άνθρωποι και τραυματίστηκαν άλλοι 34. Σύμφωνα με τις ιορδανικές αρχές, οι φερόμενοι ως δράστες είχαν διασυνδέσεις με «τρομοκρατικές ομάδες» που δραστηριοποιούνται στη νότια Συρία.

Οι ιορδανικές ένοπλες δυνάμεις ανέφεραν ότι μαχητικά αεροσκάφη «κατέστρεψαν θέσεις τρομοκρατών», σκοτώνοντας ή τραυματίζοντας «πολλά μέλη» των συγκεκριμένων ομάδων.

Τρεις συλλήψεις για την επίθεση στην εκκλησία

Είχαν προηγηθεί, τα ξημερώματα, ανακοινώσεις των ιορδανικών αρχών για τη σύλληψη τριών ανδρών που φέρονται ως οι δράστες της πολύνεκρης επίθεσης.

Οι συριακές αρχές δεν έχουν μέχρι στιγμής τοποθετηθεί επισήμως για τα αεροπορικά πλήγματα, ενώ παραμένει αδιευκρίνιστο εάν η επιχείρηση πραγματοποιήθηκε σε συντονισμό με τη Δαμασκό.