Καθυστερήσεις στην παράδοση ζωτικής σημασίας προμηθειών από τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες καταγγέλλει ο Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι, την ώρα που η Ουκρανία ζητά πυραύλους αναχαίτισης για την αντιμετώπιση των ρωσικών βαλλιστικών επιθέσεων.

Σε ανάρτησή του στο Χ, ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος απέδωσε τις καθυστερήσεις στο υπουργείο Άμυνας των ΗΠΑ. Όπως ανέφερε, ορισμένες πολιτικές συμφωνίες για την αποστολή προμηθειών αντιαεροπορικής άμυνας δεν έχουν ακόμη εφαρμοστεί στην πράξη.

I held a coordination call on the situation in Ukraine’s regions following another wave of Russian attacks. Unfortunately, 28 substations and other critical energy facilities were hit. Restoration work is underway everywhere, and electricity is gradually being restored to people. I am grateful to every repair crew and everyone working for energy companies. The Prime Minister of Ukraine reported on preparing infrastructure for the heating season. We outlined in detail the key areas requiring attention from government agencies and energy companies, as well as regional and local authorities. Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Presidential Office team have been given urgent tasks regarding contacts with partners who can swiftly strengthen our air defense. There are political agreements that have not been implemented at the working level. There are also delays in certain types of vital supplies at the level of the U.S. Department of War. This evening, we will hold an additional meeting to review the results of all the contacts that must take place throughout the day. I expect concrete results. Together with the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Commander of the Air Force, we set additional production capacity for turrets, which have proven highly effective against “shaheds.” We are increasing orders, and it is important to accelerate every process as much as possible – organizational, financial, and production-related. Instructions have been given to engage with the Baltic states on support for our logistics. I expect a report from Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this. There was also a separate report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on information received from units using Starlink/Starshield services. Unfortunately, we have established that the equipment stops functioning at speeds of 130–161 kilometers per hour in various sectors of the front. This is slowing down our frontline logistics and limiting the use of various types of drones, particularly mid-strike drones and interceptors of jet-powered “shaheds.” This must be raised again with our partners at every level today – speed matters when it comes to protecting lives. I thank everyone who is helping! Glory to Ukraine!