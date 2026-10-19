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Καθυστερήσεις στην παράδοση ζωτικής σημασίας προμηθειών από τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες καταγγέλλει ο Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι, την ώρα που η Ουκρανία ζητά πυραύλους αναχαίτισης για την αντιμετώπιση των ρωσικών βαλλιστικών επιθέσεων.

Σε ανάρτησή του στο Χ, ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος απέδωσε τις καθυστερήσεις στο υπουργείο Άμυνας των ΗΠΑ. Όπως ανέφερε, ορισμένες πολιτικές συμφωνίες για την αποστολή προμηθειών αντιαεροπορικής άμυνας δεν έχουν ακόμη εφαρμοστεί στην πράξη.

«Επείγουσα προτεραιότητα» οι παραδόσεις

Σε ξεχωριστή ανάρτηση, ο Ουκρανός υπουργός Εξωτερικών, Άντριι Σιμπίχα, δήλωσε ότι το Κίεβο αντιμετωπίζει «εμπόδια» στην απόκτηση πυραύλων αναχαίτισης, τους οποίους χαρακτήρισε κρίσιμους για την άμυνα απέναντι στις ρωσικές επιθέσεις με βαλλιστικούς πυραύλους. Δεν έδωσε περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για τη φύση των εμποδίων.

«Η μείωση των εσόδων της Ρωσίας από τον πόλεμο και η διασφάλιση της αδιάλειπτης παράδοσης συστημάτων αεροπορικής άμυνας και συστημάτων αναχαίτισης βαλλιστικών πυραύλων πρέπει να αντιμετωπιστούν ως επείγουσες και αλληλένδετες προτεραιότητες», υπογράμμισε.