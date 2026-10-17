Ένας 16χρονος αγόρι και ένας 80χρονος άνδρας έχασαν τη ζωή τους σε συντριβή ελαφρού αεροσκάφους κοντά στο Drymen της Σκωτίας.

Οι υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης κλήθηκαν στο σημείο της συντριβής κοντά στο χωριό Drymen, στην περιοχή του Συμβουλίου του Stirling, περίπου στις 16:45 την Παρασκευή.

Ο αγόρι και ο άνδρας κηρύχθηκαν νεκροί και οι οικείοι τους έχουν ενημερωθεί, δήλωσε η αστυνομία.

Προσωρινές περιορισμοί στον εναέριο χώρο ισχύουν αυτή τη στιγμή στην περιοχή ενώ η Υπηρεσία Έρευνας Αεροπορικών Ατυχημάτων (AAIB) διεξάγει έρευνες. Ένας εκπρόσωπος της AAIB δήλωσε: «Μια ομάδα μετέβη στο σημείο του ατυχήματος κοντά στο Drymen, βόρεια της Γλασκώβης, για να διενεργήσει έρευνες και να συλλέξει στοιχεία ως μέρος της διαδικασίας διεξαγωγής έρευνας ασφάλειας».

Οι αστυνομικοί βρίσκονταν στο σημείο, κοντά στο Old Drymen Road, το Σάββατο, και έχουν αποκλείσει μια πύλη που οδηγεί σε λόφο όπου φαίνεται να συνέβη η συντριβή.

Ένα βαν της αστυνομίας και μια ομάδα αστυνομικών εντοπίστηκαν να κατευθύνονται προς το σημείο το πρωί του Σαββάτου.

Το αεροσκάφος Piper Tomahawk II είναι καταχωρημένο στην εταιρεία ‘Leading Edge Flight Training’ στο Renfrew, στο μητρώο αεροσκαφών της Πολιτικής Αρχής Πολιτικής Αεροπορίας, external.

Απογειώθηκε από το Διεθνές Αεροδρόμιο της Γλασκώβης την Παρασκευή στις 16:17 και σταμάτησε να εκπέμπει στις 16:37, λίγα μίλια βορειοανατολικά του Drymen. Το αεροπλάνο είχε απογειωθεί νωρίτερα από το Αεροδρόμιο Cumbernauld στις 11:46, πριν πετάξει 15 λεπτά μέχρι το Διεθνές Αεροδρόμιο της Γλασκώβης.

Παρέμεινε εκεί μέχρι περίπου τις 13:00, πριν πραγματοποιήσει πτήση δύο ωρών βορειοανατολικά προς το Newport on Tay και στη συνέχεια γυρίσει πίσω προς τη Γλασκώβη.

Βρισκόταν στο έδαφος του αεροδρομίου για λίγο πάνω από μία ώρα πριν απογειωθεί ξανά για την τελική του πτήση.

DRYMEN A 16-year-old boy and 80-year-old man have died in a light aircraft crash near Drymen Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash near the village of Drymen, in the Stirling Council area, about 16:45 BST on Friday. The boy and man were pronounced dead and their next of kin have been informed, police said. Temporary airspace restrictions are currently in place over the area while the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) conducts inquiries. An AAIB spokesperson said: "A team travelled to the accident site near Drymen, north of Glasgow, to make inquiries and gather evidence as part of the process of conducting a safety investigation." Officers were at the scene, near Old Drymen Road, on Saturday, and have cordoned off a gate leading to a hill where the crash appears to have happened. A police van and a team of officers were seen travelling up to the site on Saturday morning. The Piper Tomahawk II aircraft is registered to ‘Leading Edge Flight Training’ in Renfrew, in the Civil Aviation Authority’s aircraft register, external. It took off from Glasgow Airport on Friday at 16:17 and stopped transmitting at 16:37, a few miles north east of Drymen. The plane had earlier taken off from Cumbernauld Airport at 11:46, before flying 15 minutes to Glasgow Airport. It stayed there until about 13:00, before doing a two-hour flight north east to Newport on Tay then turning round and heading back to Glasgow. It was on the ground at the airport for just over an hour before it took off again for its final flight.