Πρόσθεσε το Newsbeast στις προτεινόμενες πηγές σου στη Google

Συναγερμός σήμανε κοντά στα Στενά του Ορμούζ, καθώς βυθίστηκε εμπορικό πλοίο που μετέφερε ακριβά αρώματα και iPhone.

Μέχρι στιγμής, οι πληροφορίες για τα αίτια της βύθισης του πλοίου είναι αντικρουόμενες, με ορισμένες πηγές να αναφέρουν ότι προσέκρουσε σε θαλάσσια νάρκη και άλλες ότι χτυπήθηκε από πύραυλο.

Σύμφωνα με τον Independent, βυθίστηκε το «GFS Pride», ένα μικρό πλοίο μεταφοράς εμπορευματοκιβωτίων με σημαία Σιγκαπούρης.

Και τα 21 μέλη του πληρώματος διασώθηκαν, ενώ δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί, σύμφωνα με την Αρχή Ναυτιλίας και Λιμένων της Σιγκαπούρης (MPA).

Πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι το πλοίο μετέφερε ακριβά αρώματα και iPhone, ενώ το ιρανικό Πολεμικό Ναυτικό υποστήριξε ότι το σκάφος δεν είχε εξουσιοδότηση να διασχίσει τα Στενά του Ορμούζ.

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