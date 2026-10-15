Συναγερμός σήμανε κοντά στα Στενά του Ορμούζ, καθώς βυθίστηκε εμπορικό πλοίο που μετέφερε ακριβά αρώματα και iPhone.

Μέχρι στιγμής, οι πληροφορίες για τα αίτια της βύθισης του πλοίου είναι αντικρουόμενες, με ορισμένες πηγές να αναφέρουν ότι προσέκρουσε σε θαλάσσια νάρκη και άλλες ότι χτυπήθηκε από πύραυλο.

Σύμφωνα με τον Independent, βυθίστηκε το «GFS Pride», ένα μικρό πλοίο μεταφοράς εμπορευματοκιβωτίων με σημαία Σιγκαπούρης.

Και τα 21 μέλη του πληρώματος διασώθηκαν, ενώ δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί, σύμφωνα με την Αρχή Ναυτιλίας και Λιμένων της Σιγκαπούρης (MPA).

Πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι το πλοίο μετέφερε ακριβά αρώματα και iPhone, ενώ το ιρανικό Πολεμικό Ναυτικό υποστήριξε ότι το σκάφος δεν είχε εξουσιοδότηση να διασχίσει τα Στενά του Ορμούζ.

Δείτε βίντεο από τη βύθιση:

BREAKING: Iran announces a large UAE-owned container ship carrying more than 2,500 containers hit a naval mine, exploded and sank this morning in the US-backed southern Omani corridor of the Strait of Hormuz. It is the first vessel sunk by a mine in the war. Initial reports indicate the cargo ship was carrying luxury perfumes and iPhones from Dubai. — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) October 14, 2026

Viral footage shows iPhones and other goods floating on the sea surface after a container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz due to a collision with a sea mine. https://t.co/uLrMokroqL — Nizam Tellawi (@nizamtellawi) October 14, 2026