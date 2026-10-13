Πρόσθεσε το Newsbeast στις προτεινόμενες πηγές σου στη Google

Ισχυρές εκρήξεις σημειώθηκαν το βράδυ της Τρίτης (13/10) στο Κίεβο, σύμφωνα με μαρτυρίες που επικαλείται το πρακτορείο Reuters, χωρίς προηγουμένως να έχουν ενεργοποιηθεί οι σειρήνες αεροπορικού συναγερμού στην ουκρανική πρωτεύουσα.

Ο Ντμίτρο Λίτβιν, σύμβουλος του Ουκρανού προέδρου Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι, επιβεβαίωσε ότι οι κάτοικοι δεν είχαν λάβει ειδοποίηση για ενδεχόμενη επίθεση με βαλλιστικούς πυραύλους.

Από την πλευρά του, ο δήμαρχος της πόλης, Βιτάλι Κλίτσκο, γνωστοποίησε ότι ρωσικό πλήγμα έπληξε πολυώροφο κτίριο κατοικιών, με τις υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης να κινητοποιούνται και να επιχειρούν στην περιοχή.