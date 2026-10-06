Συναγερμός σήμανε στο Σότσι για τεράστια φωτιά σε δεξαμενόπλοιο, καθώς οι φλόγες δεν έχουν τυλίξει μόνο το τάνκερ, αλλά έχουν επεκταθεί και στην επιφάνεια της θάλασσας γύρω από το σκάφος, λόγω των εύφλεκτων υλικών που μετέφερε.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για νεκρούς ή τραυματίες, ενώ διεθνή ΜΜΕ υποστηρίζουν ότι η πυρκαγιά ενδέχεται να ξέσπασε έπειτα από επίθεση με drones.

Επίσης, πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι πρόκειται για το δεξαμενόπλοιο «AFRAMAX RIO».

Αναρτήσεις στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης δείχνουν το πλοίο να έχει τυλιχτεί στις φλόγες, ενώ πυκνοί μαύροι καπνοί έχουν καλύψει την περιοχή.

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες:

The crude oil tanker „AFRAMAX RIO“ (IMO: 9273844), which is currently cruising close to the port of Sochi, Russia, is completely on fire. https://t.co/LmZVbujo9q — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) October 6, 2026

Massive fire reported in the Russian Black Sea port city of Sochi this evening. Local channels report that a ship exploded in the port area. https://t.co/W4XhDaujR0 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 6, 2026

This footage shows how the tanker currently burning near Sochi caught fire, with flames rapidly spreading across the vessel moments after the incident began in Russia https://t.co/0qwcNCfXCq — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) October 6, 2026

The burning crude oil tanker caused a huge smoke cloud right over Sochi, Russia. Incoming news claim that the tanker was struck by an USV. https://t.co/dvbvwZxyHG — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) October 6, 2026

⚡️ WATCH: Massive fire erupts in Sochi Witnesses say a vessel is burning off the city’s coast It is believed to be either a tanker or a cargo ship. The cause of the blaze, which can be seen from miles away, remains unknown. There is also no information yet on possible casualties. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 6, 2026

Something is burning in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia and the flames can be seen from miles away https://t.co/042v8ixYse — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) October 6, 2026

A large column of dark black smoke is rising from a fire near the Port of Sochi, Russia, after an apparent explosion. The cause and what exactly exploded have not been confirmed, though local reports suggest it came from a ship at the port. Sochi has been hit repeatedly in recent weeks. On September 3, a Ukrainian naval drone struck the port, and Ukraine’s Navy said it hit the offshore support vessel Nefrit. A fire at an oil depot near the city’s airport followed on September 4 and reignited on September 7. The incident comes as commercial shipping in the western Black Sea is under attack. On Monday, the Turkish owned grain carrier Royad Mammadov sank off Romania after a drone strike, killing two crew. Early Tuesday, drones hit two more Turkish owned ships about 70 nautical miles off Bulgaria, the first attack on shipping in its exclusive economic zone. The Alfa Watan sank with its crew missing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for the Romania strike. Romania has not named a suspect, and Bulgaria’s prime minister did not say who launched the drones. Both countries are NATO members, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said commercial ships and crews are being targeted. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 6, 2026