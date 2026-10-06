Πρόσθεσε το Newsbeast στις προτεινόμενες πηγές σου στη Google

Συναγερμός σήμανε στο Σότσι για τεράστια φωτιά σε δεξαμενόπλοιο, καθώς οι φλόγες δεν έχουν τυλίξει μόνο το τάνκερ, αλλά έχουν επεκταθεί και στην επιφάνεια της θάλασσας γύρω από το σκάφος, λόγω των εύφλεκτων υλικών που μετέφερε.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για νεκρούς ή τραυματίες, ενώ διεθνή ΜΜΕ υποστηρίζουν ότι η πυρκαγιά ενδέχεται να ξέσπασε έπειτα από επίθεση με drones.

Επίσης, πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι πρόκειται για το δεξαμενόπλοιο «AFRAMAX RIO».

Αναρτήσεις στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης δείχνουν το πλοίο να έχει τυλιχτεί στις φλόγες, ενώ πυκνοί μαύροι καπνοί έχουν καλύψει την περιοχή.

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες: