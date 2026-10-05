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Επιχείρηση έρευνας και διάσωσης βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη στη Νιγηρία, μετά τη συντριβή στρατιωτικού αεροσκάφους με 32 επιβαίνοντες τη Δευτέρα. Τα συντρίμμια έχουν εντοπιστεί, ωστόσο μέχρι την τελευταία ενημέρωση δεν υπήρχε επίσημη επιβεβαίωση για την κατάσταση των επιβαινόντων.

Τη συντριβή του αεροσκάφους της νιγηριανής Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας επιβεβαίωσαν ο στρατός και ο υπουργός Αεροπορίας, Φέστους Κεγιάμο. «Οι αρχικές αναφορές δείχνουν ότι υπήρχαν 25 επιβάτες και 7 μέλη πληρώματος στο αεροσκάφος», έγραψε ο υπουργός στο Χ.

Το αεροσκάφος εκτελούσε αποστολή ρουτίνας με προορισμό το Λάγος, όταν χάθηκε από τα ραντάρ περίπου στις 09:00, τοπική ώρα.

Η συντριβή σημειώθηκε στην περιοχή Ιγκομπόντα, στην πολιτεία Όντο, στο νότιο τμήμα της χώρας, κοντά σε ναυτική βάση.

Οι επιχειρήσεις έρευνας και διάσωσης συνεχίζονται στην περιοχή όπου εντοπίστηκαν τα συντρίμμια.

Το κρίσιμο ερώτημα παραμένει η τύχη των 32 ανθρώπων που βρίσκονταν στο αεροσκάφος. Οι επόμενες επίσημες ανακοινώσεις αναμένονται να αποσαφηνίσουν την κατάστασή τους και τις συνθήκες της συντριβής