Επιχείρηση έρευνας και διάσωσης βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη στη Νιγηρία, μετά τη συντριβή στρατιωτικού αεροσκάφους με 32 επιβαίνοντες τη Δευτέρα. Τα συντρίμμια έχουν εντοπιστεί, ωστόσο μέχρι την τελευταία ενημέρωση δεν υπήρχε επίσημη επιβεβαίωση για την κατάσταση των επιβαινόντων.

Τη συντριβή του αεροσκάφους της νιγηριανής Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας επιβεβαίωσαν ο στρατός και ο υπουργός Αεροπορίας, Φέστους Κεγιάμο. «Οι αρχικές αναφορές δείχνουν ότι υπήρχαν 25 επιβάτες και 7 μέλη πληρώματος στο αεροσκάφος», έγραψε ο υπουργός στο Χ.

INFORMATION ON CRASH OF A MILITARY AIRCRAFT I regret to inform the general public that Air Traffic Controllers have informed me of the disappearance of a military aircraft with tail number NGR 931, enroute Lagos from Benin at 0913 hours earlier today. All efforts to raise the aircraft on radio proved abortive. Subsequently information however confirmed that the military aircraft has crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State. The wreckage has been located and search and rescue operations are ongoing. Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board. Whilst the control and regulation of military aircraft are completely outside the authority of the Ministry of Aviation, and Civil Aviation Authority, I have just spoken to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke and pledged our total cooperation and assistance in the search and rescue efforts ongoing. Further information on this unfortunate incident will be made available subsequently.