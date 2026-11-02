Έγιναν γνωστές οι χώρες που έχουν εκδηλώσει ενδιαφέρον να διοργανώσουν τους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του 2036.

Οι χώρες που ενδιαφέρονται για τη διοργάνωση είναι οι Γερμανία, Ουγγαρία, Ινδία, Κατάρ, Κορέα, Νότια Αφρική και Τουρκία.

Οι επτά χώρες είχαν γίνει γνωστές στην Ολυμπιακή Επιτροπή από τις 6 Οκτωβρίου με το σχετικό deadline να έχει πλέον λήξει και καμία άλλη χώρα να μην μπορεί να εκδηλώσει ενδιαφέρον για την μεγάλη αυτή διοργάνωση.

📌 Seven Interested Parties for the 2036 Olympic Games confirmed As part of the transparency of the host selection process, the names of these Interested Parties were made public by the IOC on 6 October. The IOC also set a deadline for any other National Olympic Committees to enter discussions in relation to the 2036 edition. This period has now come to an end, and no additional Interested Party has come forward. 📎 https://t.co/SOKb5xKMht