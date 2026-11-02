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Έγιναν γνωστές οι χώρες που έχουν εκδηλώσει ενδιαφέρον να διοργανώσουν τους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του 2036.

Οι χώρες που ενδιαφέρονται για τη διοργάνωση είναι οι Γερμανία, Ουγγαρία, Ινδία, Κατάρ, Κορέα, Νότια Αφρική και Τουρκία.

Οι επτά χώρες είχαν γίνει γνωστές στην Ολυμπιακή Επιτροπή από τις 6 Οκτωβρίου με το σχετικό deadline να έχει πλέον λήξει και καμία άλλη χώρα να μην μπορεί να εκδηλώσει ενδιαφέρον για την μεγάλη αυτή διοργάνωση.