Κακός χαμός με influencer που προωθεί τα ρούχα της μέσα στην πύρινη κόλαση της Καλιφόρνια

View this post on Instagram

My last day here! Wanted to say goodbye to the ocean and beach and do something I used to enjoy so much here for years- TRIPOD PHOTOS😂. Currently gathering a lot of clothes to donate-yay! this one will not make it with me to LA, but there is someone here who will adore it 🤍 and to Clarify- I drove to the beach on my last night in town, and took photos, I love taking photos. I have taken photos for the last 3 years in this city. I love this city. There have been fires going on for weeks in California. It is devastating. Prayers for people dealing with the fires. SENDING YOU ALL LOVE.