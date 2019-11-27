ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
Θύελλα αντιδράσεων για τον θάνατο 35χρονου ηθοποιού στα γυρίσματα σκληρού ριάλιτι

Ο νεαρός άνδρας κατέρρευσε ενώ έτρεχε για ώρες

17:09
27/11/2019
Θύελλα αντιδράσεων για τον θάνατο 35χρονου ηθοποιού στα γυρίσματα σκληρού ριάλιτι
Σοκ έχει προκαλέσει η είδηση του θανάτου γνωστού 35χρονου ηθοποιού στα γυρίσματα σκληρού ριάλιτι.

Ο Γκόντφρεϊ Γκάο, κατέρρευσε ενώ έτρεχε για ώρες που ήταν μια από τις δύσκολες δοκιμασίες του παιχνιδιού. Το συγκεκριμένο ριάλιτι που ονομάζεται Chase me και προβάλλεται στην Κίνα δείχνει δυο ομάδες να διαγωνίζονται και να περνούν πολύ μεγάλες δοκιμασίες.

Ο Γκόντφρεϊ ενώ έτρεχε, ξαφνικά επιβράδυνε και κατέρρευσε. Αμέσως το ιατρικό προσωπικό της παραγωγής έτρεξε στο πλευρό του και τον μετέφεραν στο νοσοκομείο σύμφωνα με την διευθύντρια του Chase Me και όπως αναμεταδίδουν τα ξένα μέσα μαζικής ενημέρωσης.

Στο νοσοκομείο επί δυο ώρες, οι ιατροί έκαναν υπεράνθρωπες προσπάθειες για να τον διατηρήσουν στη ζωή όμως δεν τα κατάφεραν.

«Μετά από δύο ώρες και πολλές προσπάθειες, υπέστη έναν αιφνίδιο καρδιακό επεισόδιο» ανέφερε για τη στιγμή του θανάτου του ηθοποιού.

Φίλοι και θαυμαστές του Γκόντφρεϊ Γκάο έχουν κατακλύσει τα social media με μηνύματα θλίψης ενώ δεν έλειψαν και τα μηνύματα με τα οποία κατηγόρησαν τους παραγωγούς του ριάλιτι.

Σύμφωνα με την έκθεση του ραδιοτηλεοπτικού φορέα Phoenix TV, η εκπομπή έχει σχεδιαστεί για να φτάσει τους παίκτες που συμμετέχουν στα όρια της φυσική τους κατάστασης γι’ αυτό και οι διαγωνιζόμενοι που επιλέγονται είναι όσοι βρίσκονται σε φόρμα.

Η εταιρεία παραγωγής δήλωσε ότι όλοι οι εργαζόμενοι στο ριάλιτι ένιωσαν «ασύγκριτο πόνο» και ότι μαζί με την οικογένεια θα διοργάνωσαν από κοινού την τελετή.

Ο Γκόντφρεϊ Γκάο είχε ερμηνεύσει και τον ρόλο του Magnus Bane στην ταινία The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones ενώ εκτός από ηθοποιός ήταν και πολύ διάσημο μοντέλο αφού ήταν ο πρώτος άνδρας ασιατικής καταγωγής που πρωταγωνίστησε στην καμπάνια της Louis Vuitton.

